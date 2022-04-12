Police Recover Two Box Cutters from Billingsley Elementary School Students

On Tuesday, April 5 at 9:30 a.m., a school resource officer was made aware by a staff member at Billingsley Elementary School that two students were in possession of box cutters.

The staff member observed a group of students congregating and noticed one of the students holding a box cutter.

Subsequently, a second student was found to be in possession of another box cutter.

An investigation revealed a third student brought the box cutters to school and provided them to the students.

The students are 9, 10, and 11-years old. The case was later presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office who referred it back to the schools to handle administratively.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Cook at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The school resource officer is continuing the investigation.

