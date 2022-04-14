AUDIO: Police Arrest Three Teens, Recover Loaded Handgun and Stolen Vehicle After Burglary at Gun Store

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Worth A Shot (a firearm retailer) on Veterans Highway for a side glass burglary alarm.

The first officer arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch and reported he had one suspect at gunpoint with two other suspects inside the business.

As additional officers arrived on the scene, the remaining two suspects fled on foot out the rear of the business. Officers secured a perimeter of the area and placed located both suspects short distance away.

Police placed all three suspects into custody by 3:44 a.m., officers located a loaded handgun from one of the suspects.

Initial investigation found the suspects used a vehicle to crash through the business where the three suspects were found inside attempting to steal firearms from the display cases.

The vehicle used to crash through the business was reported stolen through Prince George’s County in an armed carjacking just hours prior to this burglary.

A spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police said their department intends to charge the three teens as well after the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on Old Stagecoach Road in Laurel.

Anne Arundel County Police released the following statement. “The guns were properly secured, and the suspects could not/did not gain access to any merchandise weapons from the business.”

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Firearms Unit are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.

The three suspects were identified as the following.

15-year-old of Clinton, MD (armed with a loaded handgun) 16-year-old of College Park, MD 16-year-old of Laurel, MD

Worth-a-Shot posted the following. “We want to thank the Anne Arundel County Police Department for the apprehension of the 3 suspects in the attempted burglary of our shop this morning. We also want to clarify that there were NO firearms stolen from the premises. The shop is being put back together, and we hope to resume business tomorrow.”

No injuries were reported.

