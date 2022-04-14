20-Year-Old Owings Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident and Following Victim to Police Station

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. there was a walk-in report of an assault with a motor vehicle/road-rage incident at the Northern District Station in Brooklyn.

The victim stated they were driving on Dorsey Road near Aviation Boulevard when a Fire Engine with their emergency lights and siren drove passed them. The victim stated he pulled to the side of the road in front of another vehicle that did the same.

The driver of the other vehicle got out and began to yell at the victim for stopping in front of him, rather than behind him. The suspect then got back into his vehicle and rammed the victim’s vehicle twice.

The victim began driving to the police station with the suspect following him. The suspect fled the area once they realized the victim pulled into the police station.

Police located the vehicle and operator a short distance away, he was arrested and charged with the incident.

Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20-year-old of Owings Mills, has been charged with the following below. (No mugshot was provided)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT 1st DEGREE

ASSAULT 2nd DEGREE

FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO GIVE INSURANCE POLICY INFORMATION

FAILURE TO RETURN TO; REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE)

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

Rodgers was previously charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and theft on May 21, 2021, and had an active warrant for his arrest due to failure to appear at his court date. Three days prior to his arrest. He was issued 3 traffic citations for driving on a suspended license, attaching unauthorized vehicle registration plates with intent to misrepresent vehicle id, and failure to display license to uniformed officer upon request.