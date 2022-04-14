Police Investigating Reported Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21220 block of Lexwood Court in Lexington Park, for the active disturbance.

The 911 caller reported a 26-year-old female was assaulted and stabbed.

Police arrived on the scene to find nothing showing in the area. Officers checked the surrounding area and neighborhoods on Great Mills Road with negative results.

A short time later, all emergency medical personnel were placed in service after dispatch advised an unknown aged male victim arrived at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown with a stab wound.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the hospital and are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.