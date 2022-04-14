St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses Served – March 2022

03/01/22- John Christopher Miedzinski, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft and Theft Scheme by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

03/02/22- Antonio George Queen, age 28 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty: Fail to Provide ( four counts) by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

03/02/22- John Wesley Lonkert, age 42 of Scotland- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Salas# 358.

03/02/22- Jeffrey Charles Burch, age 40 of Hollywood- Burglary 2nd and 4th Degree, Trespass Private Property and Theft by Dep. Wilson# 370.

03/03/22- Timothy Douglas Mendenhall Sr., age 30 of Leonardtown- Neglect of Minor by Dep. Dixon# 380.

03/04/22- Karen Leigh Wadley, age 55 of Pennsylvania- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

03/04/22- Patrick Darnell Day, age 60 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

03/04/22- Charles Dallas Biagi Jr., age 34 of Charlotte Hall- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

03/04/22- Donald Earl Walker, age 34 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Marsch# 397.

03/05/22- Mariassa Brianona Somerville, age 27 of Clements- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

03/05/22- Darlene Marie Buckler, age 23 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.



03/06/22- Lucas Graham Hockaday, age 20 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

03/06/22- Corey Adam Buckler, age 18 of Charlotte Hall- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Snyder# 342.

03/07/22- Prestley NMN Kerr, age 63 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

03/07/22- Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Morgan# 384.

03/08/22- John Keith Stewart, age 47 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Raley# 345.

03/09/22- Clayton Earl Rose, age 57 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property (two counts) by Lt. Smith# 177.

03/10/22- Joshua Robert Weimer, age 31 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

03/11/22- David James Clay, age 43 of California- Litter/Dump under 100 pounds by Dep. Walker# 366.

03/11/22- Michael Dean Pistorio Jr., age 21 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366.

03/11/22- Alissa Marie Bishop, age 32 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.

03/11/22- Joshua Bruce Hildreth, age 40 of Great Mills- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Hudson# 390.

03/11/22- Nicole Roechelle Fenwick, age 38 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Wimberly # 357.

03/13/22- Keyonna Nicole Jones, age 38 of Waldorf- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

03/14/22- Jeffrey Michael Garner, age 55 of Leonardtown- Theft by Sgt. Tirpak# 270.

03/14/22- Troy Lamont Fenwick, age 46 of Lexington Park- Firearm Possession With Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm/Disqualified Person, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

03/14/22- Latonya Lavern Knott, age 42 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. McLean# 400.

03/15/22- Connor Christian Reilly, age 18 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Green# 218.

03/17/22- Jacy Brice Ponce Torres, age 21 of California- Disruption of School Activities and Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Allebach# 392.

03/19/22- Joshua David Chamberlain, age 35 of no fixed address- Possess/Issue Forged Currency and Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

03/19/22- Nakita Laquette Williams, age 44 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Fail to Return Rented Vehicle, and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

03/20/22- Shailita Shorna Holt, age 26 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Sgt. Peacher# 130.

03/20/22- David William Hower Jr., age 27 of Lexington Park- Theft and Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Edelen# 330.

03/20/22- Jonathan Robert Lord, age 27 of Great Mills- Theft by Cpl. Green# 218.

03/21/22- Mark Andrew Alvey, age 30 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.



03/22/22- Jason Robert Miller, age 38 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

03/23/22- Nataye Mary Bush, age 35 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Mattera# 375.

03/23/22- Timothy Eugene Thomas, age 25 of Great Mills- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Beyer# 319.

03/24/22- Ivan A. Yoder, age 22 of Virginia- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass: Posted Property by Dep. Luffey# 352.

03/26/22- Alexis Monique Gilliam, age 25 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392.

03/26/22- Tavares Antonio Thompson, age 27 of Chaptico-Theft, Driving Without Current Tags, and Permitting Vehicle to be Driven Without Current Registration by Dep. Wilson# 370.

03/28/22- Brian Steven Spicuzza, age 46 of California- Sexual Solicitation of a Minor and Display Obscene Material to Minor by Dep. Palmer# 373.

03/28/22- Noel Livingston Plummer, age 40 of Waldorf- Violate Protective Order by Sgt. Delozier# 160.

03/28/22- Michael Dean Pistorio Jr., age 21 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319.

03/28/22- Christian Alexander Montanez, age 26 of no fixed address- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Burgess# 355.

03/29/22- Martel Aloysius Mason, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

03/31/22- Brittani Celeatta Churchwell, age 27 of Mechanicsville- False Statement to Officer by DFC. Shelko# 326.

03/31/22- Kashif Delouis Dyson, age 37 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.