Road Paving to Begin in Solomons Island on Monday, April 25, 2022

The Department of Public Works advises that road paving will begin in Solomons on or about Monday, April 25, 2022.

Paving will begin at the causeway and extend to the roundabout at the end of Charles Street. Work will continue, weather permitting, until paving and permanent striping are complete.

Work includes paving of multiple streets, including Alexander Lane, C Street, Calvert Street, Langley Lane, Lore Road, Sedwick Avenue and Woodburn Street. Crews will also replace the sidewalk along Solomons Island Road S (MD-2) from Bunky’s Charter Boats to Charles Street.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify travelers of construction work. Residents, businesses and visitors are asked to be patient, remain alert and allow for longer commute times as crews work to maintain public infrastructure.