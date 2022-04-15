Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event on Saturday, May 21, 2022

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2022 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 21 from 5-9 p.m. Admission will be free and preregistration is not required.

Attendees will enjoy music, food for purchase from local food trucks, family games and a spectacular fireworks show to end the night. Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic or use the grills at the beach; grills are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers and deep fryers is prohibited. Alcohol, smoking/vaping, pets and glass containers are prohibited.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, picnicking, and seasonal and daily camping. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the beautiful public beach and bring the entire family for a fun-filled day. Children will enjoy building sand castles, playing on the playground and finding shark teeth along the water’s edge. For fishing and crabbing enthusiasts, there is a 200-foot fishing pier. It is the perfect getaway for day trips, a weekend away or a week-long escape. The site is open May 1 through Oct. 31, hours vary through the season. Please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint for hours of operation.

