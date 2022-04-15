DAV Chapter 26 St. Mary’s Operation Soap and Suds

DAV Chapter 26, DAV Auxiliary Unit 26 St Mary’s, the International Association of Machinists (Fighting Machinists) and Aerospace Workers Union Local 4 have joined forces to bring the veterans of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home badly needed supplies.

Twenty cases of liquid laundry detergent, body wash and compression socks were delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. It’s great when we can join forces and help our fellow veterans, this is just the beginning of a great partnership declared Commander Mark Phippen of DAV Chapter 26. The “Fighting Machinists” of Local 4 sets the standard for unions to follow when it comes to helping veterans. It’s an honor and privilege to work side by side with them where together we will achieve great things.

Every Wednesday from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm the IAM Local 4 is hosting DAV Chapter 26 in assisting Veterans complete their VA Service Claims for FREE.

DAV Chapter 26 Service Officers (CSO’s) are on hand to electronically file your VA claims. For more information call the DAV Chapter 26 St Mary’s phone line 240-925-5439.

https://www.davch26stmarysmd.com



We are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. We accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Providing free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other agencies of government;

Providing outreach concerning its program services to the American people generally, and to disabled veterans and their families specifically;

Representing the interests of disabled veterans, their families, their widowed spouses and their orphans before Congress, the White House and the Judicial Branch, as well as state and local government;

Extending DAV’s mission of hope into the communities where these veterans and their families live through a network of state-level Departments and local Chapters; and

Providing a structure through which disabled veterans can express their compassion for their fellow veterans through a variety of volunteer programs.

Who is Eligible to Join the DAV? – Any man or woman, who was wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during time of war, while in the service of either the military or naval forces of the United States of America, and who has not been dishonorably discharged or separated from such service, or who may still be in active service in the armed forces of the United States of America is eligible for membership in the Disabled American Veterans. Others who are disabled while serving with any of the armed forces of any nations associated with the United States of America as allies during any of its war periods, who are American citizens and who are honorably discharged, are also eligible.

How Does Your DAV Membership Benefit You? – As a DAV Member, in addition to DAV programs and services, members are entitled to Member Advantages, which gives you access to a variety of important programs, products, and services. Also included with your membership is a FREE subscription to DAV Magazine.

What is the DAV’s Dues Structure? – Life membership is permanent. Life membership dues are as follows and may be paid in interest-free installments following a minimum $40.00 down payment, or as little as $10.00 per month if you join online with a recurring credit card payment.

Age and Amount

80 or older FREE

79 or younger $300.00