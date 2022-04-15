Free Kona Ice in Southern Maryland for National “Chill Out Day” on Monday, April 18, 2022

National “Chill Out Day” and trucks nationwide hand out free shaved ice on Tax Day. It’s a way to cure the community’s stress related to Tax Day because there is no taxation without relaxation.

Kona Ice will be parked at multiple locations throughout St. Mary’s and Charles County on Monday April 18, 2022.

Safeway – 40 Shining Willow Way in La Plata from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Hickory Hills Shopping Center 23415 Three Notch Road in California from 12:15 p.m., to 2:00 p.m.

Book Keeping by Blanche – 24394 Three Notch Road in Hollywood from 2:45 p.m., to 4:30 p.m.