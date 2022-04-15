St. Clement’s Island Museum Expands “Dinner & a Cruise” Series Begins April 24, 2022

Beginning April 24, 2022, visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum, and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.

The run of five cruises kicks off April 24, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the Black Diamond Disaster American Civil War Commemoration Weekend with “The Civil War and the St. Clement’s Island.” The tour will include a guided presentation about St. Clement’s Island’s interesting role during the American Civil War.

The six other cruises occur in May, June, July, August, September and October. They include the following themes: Sunday, May 15, 2022, features “Maryland’s Beginnings,” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where your water tour guide will discuss the first people and events that led to the founding of Maryland. Sunday, June 12, 2022, features “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.”



Then, Sunday, July 17, 2022, features “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, features “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will feature an environmental topic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Since 2019, when we inaugurated these themed cruises, they have always sold out quickly, so we knew we had to continue offering even more of these fun and informative events in 2022 to get visitors back out on the water,” states Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year’s series includes seven cruises, all on different interesting subjects. We have plenty of opportunities for the public to grab tickets before they sell out.”

Though there are more chances to get a spot before tickets are gone, Stone suggests reserving early. “We recommend calling in for any of the cruises as soon as possible – the tickets will sell out quickly as we only allow a maximum of 20 spots per cruise for these exclusive events.”

Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. When making a reservation, the public is encouraged to choose an entrée: broiled crabcake sandwich basket with coleslaw and french fries; fried shrimp basket and coleslaw and french fries; or Chicken Parmesan and Pasta with Salad. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink.

