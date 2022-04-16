Police Arrests Two Teens for Burglary in Waldorf

April 16, 2022

On Sunday, April 10 at 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Sirenia Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed two suspects inside the house.

One suspect, an 18-year-old, attempted to flee through an open window but was apprehended. Another suspect, 16-years-old, fled on foot but was located in a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators are working to determine whether a third suspect may have been involved; however, he was not located at the scene.

The house was not occupied when the burglary occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on April 16, 2022 at 5:28 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.