Charles County and Prince George’s County Police Conduct Traffic Enforcement for Seatbelt Usage, Distracted Driving

On Friday, April 8, 2022, the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Community Policing Unit, in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, conducted a special enforcement on North and Southbound MD-210 focused on seatbelt usage and distracted driving.

The operation was funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Distracted Driving Grant.

During the operation, four citations were issued for texting while driving, 12 for using a cell phone that was not hands-free, and 10 for seatbelt violations.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the CCSO reminds drivers to keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and #justdrive. There is no text or any other distraction that is worth a life.

