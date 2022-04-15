VIDEO: One Injured After Rollover Collision with Entrapment in Lexington Park

On Friday, April 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Park Pines Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one trapped.

20 firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Bay District and Ridge responded to the scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the operator trapped.

Crews extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes from their arrival.

The adult female was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

