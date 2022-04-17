Police Investigating Three Drive-by Shootings in Lexington Park on Easter Sunday Morning

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 4:58 a.m., more than 10 gunshots were heard in the Greenbriar Subdivision in Lexington Park.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., 911 callers on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park reported at least 6 gunshots were fired from a vehicle which was fleeing the area on Three Notch Road.

At approximately 5:24 a.m., police responded to Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park for the reports of shots fired.

Police canvased Greenbriar and the surrounding areas and found no shell casings or damage. Police found at least one vehicle was struck on Windsor Drive.

Officers located multiple shell casings of different calibers on Kearsarge Place. It is unknown if any there is any damage to property.

Multiple home surveillance cameras reportedly caught the suspect(s) firing out the window of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

