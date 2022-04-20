UPDATE: Police Investigating Four Shootings in 48 Hours in Lexington Park

On Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:55 pm, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 45300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

Upon investigation, an apartment’s storm door was struck by a projectile, but no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 5:09 am, deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park. Preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles were struck by projectiles.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 5:36 am the same day, deputies responded to the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park for a shooting complaint. A vehicle was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries.

Later on Sunday, April 17, at 11:44 pm, patrol deputies heard shots fired at the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park and responded to the scene.

An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. One victim sustained minor injuries as the result of the vehicle’s glass being shattered.

The victim was treated by emergency medical personnel and released on scene.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scenes and the investigations continue.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 1953. Citizens can also report information to [email protected]



4/17/2022: On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 4:58 a.m., police responded to Green Leaf Road in Lexington Park, for the 911 call reporting more than 10 gunshots heard.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., 911 callers on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park reported at least 6 gunshots were fired from a vehicle which was fleeing the area on Three Notch Road.

At approximately 5:24 a.m., police responded to Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park for the reports of shots fired.

Police canvased Green Leaf Road and Greenbriar along with the surrounding areas and found no shell casings or damage.

Police located at least one vehicle was struck on Windsor Drive.

Officers located multiple shell casings of different calibers on Kearsarge Place. It is unknown if any there is any damage to property.

Multiple home surveillance cameras reportedly caught the suspect(s) firing out the window of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

