Police Investigating Three Overnight Burglaries to Great Mills High School, Jarboe Educational Center and Good Samaritan Lutheran Church

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 2:08 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River responded to the Jarboe Educational Center located at 21161 Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, for the commercial fire alarm.

The alarm company advised the fire, smoke and pull station alarms were activated.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from all four sides. Upon further investigation, crews found damage to the structure and requested police.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and entered the structure through a broken window and after a search, no occupants were found.

Investigation determined unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the structure and used a fire extinguisher to vandalize the interior of the structure.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 2:42 a.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to Great Mills High School for the commercial fire alarm.

Due to the recent call at Jarboe, police were requested to respond with firefighters.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and located a broken window and open doors to the school trailer. A dry chemical fire extinguisher was used to damage the interior of the trailer.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 9:10 a.m., police responded to the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary.

Police arrived on the scene and found suspect(s) forced entry into the building and caused significant damage to property and stolen food and other items.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the three incidents.

