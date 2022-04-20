UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Six Overnight Burglaries in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4/20/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of April 16 – 17, 2022 in the Lexington Park area.

Deputies are investigating burglaries at the following locations.

Relocatable trailer behind Great Mills High School Jarboe Family Center and Head Start on Lexwood Drive St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen on Langley Road U-Haul Rental at Signature Lane Hairstuff.com at Signature Lane St. Mary’s County Health Department’s HARM Reduction Office at Signature Lane.

The burglar(s) damaged property inside of the Jarboe Center, the Great Mills High School trailer and inside the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, while damage was made to the exteriors of the other buildings in attempts to illegally enter.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) or these incidents is asked to contact Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at 301-475-4200, ext. 8151 or at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 2:08 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River responded to the Jarboe Educational Center located at 21161 Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, for the commercial fire alarm.

The alarm company advised the fire, smoke and pull station alarms were activated.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from all four sides. Upon further investigation, crews found damage to the structure and requested police.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and entered the structure through a broken window and after a search, no occupants were found.

Investigation determined unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the structure and used a fire extinguisher to vandalize the interior of the structure.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 2:42 a.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to Great Mills High School for the commercial fire alarm.

Due to the recent call at Jarboe, police were requested to respond with firefighters.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and located a broken window and open doors to the school trailer. A dry chemical fire extinguisher was used to damage the interior of the trailer.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 9:10 a.m., police responded to the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary.

Police arrived on the scene and found suspect(s) forced entry into the building and caused significant damage to property and stolen food and other items.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the three incidents.

