St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft and Fraud Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft and fraud investigation. The suspect used stolen credit card numbers and made a series of tire purchases from Tom Hodges Auto Sales in Hollywood from March 7-11, 2022.

The purchases were made over the phone and the suspect picked up the tires each day in a gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 8170 or email [email protected] Case # 13237-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

