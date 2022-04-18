St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft and Fraud Suspect

April 18, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft and fraud investigation. The suspect used stolen credit card numbers and made a series of tire purchases from Tom Hodges Auto Sales in Hollywood from March 7-11, 2022.

The purchases were made over the phone and the suspect picked up the tires each day in a gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 8170 or email [email protected] Case # 13237-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


This entry was posted on April 18, 2022 at 9:36 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.