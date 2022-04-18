The Beach Boys to Bring “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” to Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, August 20, 2022

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world — will bring their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to the PNC Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, Maryland, on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply) and will be available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com beginning April 26th for CMM members and April 29nd for the general public.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.



Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Openers for The Beach Boys will include The Temptations and The Four Tops. The Temptations, often referred to as “American Music Royalty,” are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. Named the “#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved national treasure. The Four Tops, known for their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars and their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” a No. 1 R&B and Pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown’s longest-running chart toppers; it was quickly followed by a longtime favorite, “It’s The Same Old Song” (No. 2 R&B/No. 5 \Pop).

As always, CMM members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public.

