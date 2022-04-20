Detectives Arrest 27-Year-Old Washington, D.C. Man Wanted for Home Invasion and Shooting of 8-Month Old in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Delvonte Elmore, 27, of Washington, D.C., in connection with a shooting where an 8-month-old boy was injured on Gallery Place in Waldorf.

During the investigation, detectives developed Elmore as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Elmore was located and arrested on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C. where he is being held pending extradition.

He faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, April 14 at 12:05 a.m., in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation showed two males forced their way inside the residence and encountered a woman who was inside holding her 8-month-old son. The suspects broke into the apartment looking for another person who was not there.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the woman’s head at which time a struggle ensued and the gun discharged striking the infant in his hand.

The infant, who had a serious injury, was flown to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators are pursuing leads relating to the second suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

