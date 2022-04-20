College of Southern Maryland Mourns Passing of CSM Board of Trustee Samuel C. Jones

The College of Southern Maryland mourns the passing of CSM Board of Trustee Samuel C. Jones.

Jones, who passed away April 12, had served and led the college and its students since 2013 when he was appointed by then Governor Martin O’Malley.

“We are grieving Sam’s passing and share our deepest sympathies with his beloved wife Jean and their family,” said CSM Board of Trustee Chair Jay Webster. “Sam brought a keen and diverse perspective to CSM’s Board of Trustees for nine years, and from the start was a revered, trusted, and treasured member of our CSM family. He was also my good friend.”

“We are heartbroken,” shared CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “Sam was unwavering in his commitment to our students’ success, and we could always count on him to keep us focused on our goals, lively in our discussions, and purposeful in our actions. It has been an honor to work for him and learn from him.”



Jones joined CSM’s Board of Trustees while serving as the division chief of Economic Programming with the U.S. Census Bureau. He served in several senior leadership positions over the course of his 40+-year career, retiring as the assistant director for Economic Programs in December 2021. A beloved member of his Calvert County community, Jones established and administered a tutoring program at Patuxent United Methodist Church, in Huntingtown. He also provided leadership and guidance to minority college students through summer internship programs at the Census Bureau and he was active with the Black Executive Exchange Program at Bowie State University to help college students understand the importance of education, the expectations of the work world, and how students can best prepare for careers.

Jones had committed to serving as CSM trustee until 2025. Through his nine years as a trustee, he served on the Audit Committee for four years as both a member and committee chair. He also served on the Academic Affairs Committee in 2020, Human Resource and Benefits Committee, and the Commencement Speaker Nominating Committee in 2017 and ’18.

The Jones’ family has shared that A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Chesapeake Church, 6201 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, Md. 20639 on April 29, 2022. The viewing will be held at 11 a.m., the service will be at noon, and face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Interment will be held April 30, 2022 at noon at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, Pa., 19026.

