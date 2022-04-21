Two Leonardtown Square Businesses Donating Portions of Proceeds for Town Administrators Fight Against Parkinson’s

Social Coffeehouse shared the following – “As some of you may know, our town administrator, Laschelle Mckay, has been a huge fighter for the businesses of the town, especially Social. But, Laschelle is currently in a fight of her own against Parkinson’s.

To help join her battle, Social and our friends at the Rex will both be donating a portion of our proceeds from our island themed drinks during the Leonardtown Luau to Team Laschelle to help fight Parkinson’s.

Make sure to stop by and try the Laschelle’s Rum Punch! Tshirts will also be for sale at both locations!”

On Friday, April 22, 2022, this year’s Luau will bring the islands to the eateries and pubs of Leonardtown. Bring your friends and family, and don your best luau attire, for the islands are calling your name.

Brudergarten Beer Garden, the Slice House, Social CoffeeHouse and Cocktail Bar, The Rex, Antoinette’s Garden, Old Towne Pub, and The Front Porch are all worth a visit in Leonardtown. Transform yourself into a tranquil ambiance while experiencing the tropical food and drink delicacies. Each of the participating venues will offer a distinct tropical cuisine and beverage experience.

The tropical cocktail menu includes the following items:

Social Coffee House – Rum Punch;

Slice House – Blue Hawaiian, Hurricane;

Old Town Pub – Pain Killer;

Antoinette’s Garden – Mango Crush, Mango Mojito;

Brudergarten Beer Garden – Caipirinha;

The Rex – Mai Tai, Slim Punch;

The Front Porch – Pineapple Habenaro Mojito, White Pineapple Sangria.

The trolley will make the rounds so that everyone may get a taste of the island.

The Rex specializes in high-quality, fresh seasonal fare, with daily specials that are sure to impress your taste buds. In the evening, the atmosphere changes to a place where you can come with friends to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine and unwind after a long day at work and has two different bars. They’re located at 22695 Washington Street in Leonardtown.

Social Coffeehouse serves organic, fair trade, and environmentally responsibly sourced coffee, espresso, and teas from the Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company (CBRC). The coffee and espresso are imported green and fully roasted at CBRC’s roasting facility in Crofton, Maryland. The cocktail bar offers gourmet light fare and premium artisan cocktails, amari, and fernet, embracing current trends in cocktail crafting and presentation. They’re located just two minutes away at 41658 Fenwick Street in Leonardtown!

Photo courtesy of the Social Coffeehouse

