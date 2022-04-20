Charles County Detectives Investigating Armed Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

On Saturday, April 16 at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Homette Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion.

A preliminary investigation revealed two unknown suspects forced entry into a trailer.

Once inside, they pointed guns at the occupants and demanded valuables. They stole money from the victims and fled.

No one was injured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer M. Thompson at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing