Charles County Detectives Investigating Armed Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

April 20, 2022

On Saturday, April 16 at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Homette Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion.

A preliminary investigation revealed two unknown suspects forced entry into a trailer.

Once inside, they pointed guns at the occupants and demanded valuables. They stole money from the victims and fled.

No one was injured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer M. Thompson at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing

This entry was posted on April 20, 2022 at 12:03 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.