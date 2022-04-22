Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On Sunday, April 17 at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a pizza carryout in the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the carryout, displayed a handgun in his waistband, and demanded money. The clerk fled and called 9-1-1. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s or 40s, with a black and gray beard and wearing a gray sweat suit at the time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer B. Harris at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.