Police in Charles County Arrest Pennsylvania Man and Recover Stolen Car

On April 19 at 3:37 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway in the area of Talbot Street, in La Plata for a speeding violation.

The vehicle displayed a fraudulent temporary registration plate and the driver did not possess a driver’s license.

A computer check of the vehicle identification number revealed the car had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

The driver of the car, Andres Garcia-Lopez, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

On April 19, Garcia-Lopez was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.