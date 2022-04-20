Calvert County Police, Firefighters Rescue Man in Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail Marshlands

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police responded to the Chesapeake Rail Trail, for the check the welfare.

The 911 caller reported an unknown aged male was walking in the marsh and then sat down, causing the 911 caller to lose sight of the subject.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and requested a boat and drone to search for the subject.

After searching the area with boats yielded negative results, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drone Operator located the victim laying face down in the marsh.

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded with Zodiac 1 (Inflatable Boat) and extracted the victim from the marsh where crews returned to a nearby dock and decontaminated the victim.

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and further medical evaluation.

Personnel from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded and operated on the scene for over an hour.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

