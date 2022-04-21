Clifford Elmer Berry, 76, of Pomfret, MD, passed away on March 30, 2022.

Clifford was born on July 26, 1945, to Willard and Clara Berry in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Cliff was a welder and equipment mechanic for the DC Government. After retiring from the government he went into business for himself repairing and installing commercial laundry equipment.

Cliff was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He met the love of his life Donah and they wed in 1968 and together had three children Brian Berry of Waldorf, MD, Darlene Hazelwood (Dennis) of Waldorf, MD, and James Berry of Pomfret MD.

He also has 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cliff loved his country and served in the military branch of the Army.

He was the happiest spending time outdoors. Over the years he would go to the river to camp, he loved hunting, fishing, grilling, and sitting around a campfire with an ice-cold beer family and friends. Going to The Jamboree In The Hills in Ohio several times over the years was one of his all-time favorite things to do with his family and friends.

He loved being out in the sun and loved his suntan days.

Crabs and oysters were on the top of his list of foods to enjoy.

Cliff always liked starting projects around the house and he loved to lend a hand in helping others with their projects too.

His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile.

He made it through so many serious and life-threatening situations to even count. The last several years had been rough for him but he fought the fight and pushed through them all. Despite the pain, Cliff came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end. Now you are free from all of your pain and now Resting In Peace.

Cliff has left so many great memories behind with family and friends that will be cherished forever. His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Donah Berry, children; Brian Berry, Darlene Hazelwood, and James Berry. Brother Robert Berry of FL.,

Sisters; Edith Berry and Dorothy Holland both of PA., 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Clara Berry and brother, Willard Berry of PA.