Mabel Loretta Cheseldine Hayden, 99, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 2, 1923 in Avenue, MD to the late Garrett Cheseldine and Mary Lillian Gass.

She loved God and her family. At the age of 7 she began playing the organ for services at Holy Angels Church in Avenue, MD. After marriage she moved to Leonardtown to raise her family. She then played for St. Aloysius Church and was a member of The Catholic Daughters for decades. She worked at, and retired from, the Safeway Grocery Store in Lexington Park, MD. At Safeway, she met her longtime friend, Virginia Gragan. Mabel is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On December 29, 1942 she married her beloved husband John Joseph Hayden at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD. Together they celebrated over 60 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on March 2, 2003.

Mabel is survived by her sons, Charles Hayden (Patricia) of Hollywood, MD and James R. Hayden (Mary “Puddin”) of Bushwood, MD; her grandchildren: Brandon Hayden, Jamie Hayden, Jesse Hayden, Jody Hayden, and Jennifer Campbell; and eleven great grandchildren: Mykayla, Nace, Matthew, Mason, Justin, Allison, Nathan, Austin, Hayleigh, Kyleigh, and Charleigh. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Mattingly, James Cheseldine, and Robert Cheseldine.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mykayla Hayden, Jamie Hayden, Brandon Hayden, Jody Hayden, Nace Hayden and Matthew Hayden. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayleigh Anderson, Allison Campbell, Austin Campbell, Justin Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Jesse Hayden and Mason Hayden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.