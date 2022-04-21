Ronald (Ronnie) Albert King, Sr., 75, of Hughesville, MD formerly of Golden Beach, Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022.

Ronnie was born on February 23, 1947, in Washington D.C. to Charles Harold King and Elsie Mae (Seaborn) King and was one of eleven children.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Marie (Dyck) King of Solomons, MD; sons Ronald King, Jr. (Janice), Wayne King (Jackie), and Michael King; grandchildren Mathew King (Christi), Amber Best (Shaniece), Robert King (Amber), Emma King, Rachel King, Jacob King, Colin King, David King, Daniel King, Jamie Larson (Tom), Jodi Gardiner (Brian), and Michelle Burtnett (Kevin); great-grandchildren Arabella Pinkney, Peyton King, Rhett King, Bobby Best, Jocelyn, Drew and Tommy Larson, AJ and Sydney DeVincent, Jacob Gardiner, Kevin (Alexis), Gabriella, Vivian, Brendan, Genevieve, and Audriana Burtnett. He is also survived by his brothers Herbert (Marion), Kenneth (Ruth Ann), Richard (Dolly), his sister Margaret Grierson, his sister-in-law Cathy Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents Harold and Elsie King; his brothers Charles, George, Robert, and William; and his sisters Rosemary, Betty, and Edith.

Ronnie began working at a young age, first as a house painter and then as a mechanic for the Federal Government Architect of the Capital, where he worked for 31 years until he retired in 2002. After retirement, he took up house painting again which kept him quite busy. He was also known in the neighborhood for working on lawnmowers and small engines and spent many a day in his garage taking in projects for neighbors and friends.

Ronnie put family first and was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and was known to many kids in the community as “Pop Pop”. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and crabbing with his sons and was involved as they pursued interests in football and softball. He also found great enjoyment in farming, gardening, and wood crafting, which he generously shared with family and friends.

Family will be accepting friends for Ronnie’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Fay officiating, with interment immediately after at Charles Memorial Gardens, at 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family a www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.