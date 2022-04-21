Frederick John Pelican, 70 of California, MD passed on April 1, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on January 16, 1952 in Natrona, PA to the late Theodore Pelican and Ann Witucki.

Frederick lived in St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 15 years moving from Germany. He married Marianne in 1986 and spent 26 years together before her passing in 2014. He entered into the Air Force in December 1972. He proudly served until retirement in November 1994. He worked in Logistics for the Government for 26 years. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor; he loved making people laugh.

He is survived by his brother, Jim Pelican of Beaverton, OR.

Services will be private.

