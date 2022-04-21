Donald Eugene Mastracco, Jr., 70, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on April 3, 2022.

Donald, known as “Don” or “Butch”, was born on January 23, 1952, to Donald and Betty Mastracco in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Crossland High School in 1970, he went on to study at Frostburg State University.

Don would later have three children; Daniel Mastracco of Phoenix, AZ, Laura Gardiner of Mechanicsville, MD, and Robin Endress of Aldie, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Pentz.

After retiring from Giant Food following 30 years of service, Don spent time enjoying his family, working on model airplanes, watching his beloved Capitals and Nationals, exploring national parks, and taking in the beautiful waterfront scenery that he’d come to love in Southern Maryland.

He is survived by his children; Daniel Mastracco of Phoenix, AZ, Laura Gardiner (Mike) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Robin Endress (Joe) of Aldie, VA, and his grandchildren William Raley, Jr., and Olivia Endress.

The family will be accepting friends for Don’s Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.