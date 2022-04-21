Cyril Paul Gerek, 62 of Fairfax, VA passed away suddenly at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital on March 25, 2022.

Paul was born on January 8, 1960 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Gloria Jeane Bowles Gerek and the late Cyril Patrick Gerek.

After graduating Ryken High School in Leonardtown, MD, Paul worked at various automotive shops; Pat’s Speed Shop, Aldridge Ford, and Ted Britt Ford. He moved to Fairfax, VA where his love of the water and boating, along with his mechanical background, prompted him to open his own marine repair business, “Paul Gerek Enterprises”. Along the way, he achieved his Charter Boat Captain’s License.

Paul is survived by his mother Gloria Jeane Gerek of Park Hall, MD, his sisters Deborah Gerek-Larsen (Ty Larsen) of Arizona, Cheryl Helene Gerek (Chris Woodburn) of Ridge, MD, his nephew Wyatt Christopher Woodburn of Kodiak, AK and his two nieces, Stephanie Gagliano, of Rockville, MD and Sarah Helene Woodburn of Ridge, MD. He is also survived by extended family Greg Madjeski, James Fenwick, Chuck Helton and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Cyril Patrick “Pat” Gerek.

Paul was a hard-working man who would give you the shirt off his back and ask nothing in return. One of his customers called him at 1:00 AM in August, because the AC on his boat stopped working. All Paul said was “I will be right there.” He had a gruff exterior, but when he grinned at you, you knew he had a heart of gold. Paul was a gregarious man with a great sense of humor and the ability to fix anything. Paul had a way of looking at a mechanical problem and coming up with an eclectic/inventor type of solution. He was one of those rare people who not only worked with people, but also became their close friends. He did not care if you owned a john boat with a 5 HP motor or a Cigar Boat with two 500 HP outboards, if he liked you, you were his friend.

The family would like to thank the staff at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686 with interment to follow at the Slovack Cemetery off Mattapany Road.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Fenwick, Chuck Helton, LP Mecure, Rod Alexander, Allan Glascock, Carlos Munoz, Tony Johnston and Tom Kyle.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or to the National Kidney Foundation, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093-6007.

