Virginia Lee Goodchild, 89, of Bowie, MD, passed away on April 15, 2022.

Virginia was born on April 10, 1933, to Vivian and Mary Lewis in Baltimore, MD.

In the 1950s, she met James Goodchild, and they wed a few years after, going on to have seven children; James Goodchild of Stevensville, MD, Michael Goodchild of Centerville, MD, Joey Goodchild of Annapolis, MD, Linda Goodchild of Bowie, MD, Deborah Foster of Berlin, MD, Gail Goodchild of Frederick, MD, and Brenda Howes of Williamsburg, VA.

Virginia spent her time playing bingo and going to the casino.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents Vivian and Mary Lewis, her sister Mary Mason, and her husband James Goodchild. She is survived by her children James Goodchild of Stevensville, MD, Michael Goodchild of Centerville, MD, Joey Goodchild of Annapolis, MD, Linda Goodchild of Bowie, MD, Deborah Foster of Berlin, MD, Gail Goodchild of Frederick, MD, and Brenda Howes of Williamsburg, VA. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, her nineteen great-grandchildren, and her one great-great-grandchild.

A Funeral Service will be held in Virginia’s honor, Thursday the 21st with Visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the Service starting at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD