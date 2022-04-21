Mary Elsie Redmond Bowles, 98, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland. She was born on March 10, 1924, in Hollywood, Maryland, to James Oscar & Mary Edna (Hewitt) Redmond, both deceased. She was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, Maryland.

She married her beloved husband James Wilmer Bowles, Sr. on January 18, 1942. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing on August 4, 2003.

Elsie was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of The Catholic Daughters of America, Court Father Andrew White for many years. She was also a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church and loved singing in the Choir. She and her husband, Wilmer, owned and operated Bowles Florist and Bowles Real Estate Co., always working together as partners. They led a very busy family, business and political life.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bowles Buckler (Richard) of Leonardtown. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Renee Campbell (Dan) of Leonardtown, Md., Annette Nuebling (George) of Land O Lakes, Fla., Heather Strausbaugh (Bob) of Hanover, Pa., Jennifer Brannon (Shawn) of Pittsboro, N.C. and Charles J. Bowles (Patricia) of Pittsboro, N.C.; in addition to her brother, Charles Irving Redmond of Clements, Maryland. She was predeceased by her son, James Wilmer Bowles, Jr., and her great grandson Alexander S. Campbell. She was also predeceased by her siblings James Redmond, Hilda Weaver, Elizabeth Owens, Mary Rose Bullock, Quentin Bean and LeRoy Bean.

The family will receive friends on April 11, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service officiated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Private burial will be at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, Md. Interment will be family only. Pallbearers will be Renee Campbell, Maggie Campbell, Annette Nuebling, Ethan R. Nuebling, Jennifer Brannon and Charles J. Bowles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard L Buckler, Daniel Campbell, George Nuebling, Chris Brannon, Michael Brannon and Jacob Brannon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Nursing Center Foundation, P.O. Box 904, Leonardtown, MD. 20650; and the Camp Maria Retreat Center, 41290 Camp Maria Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.