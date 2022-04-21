Paul Joseph Carroll

Paul Carroll, son of the late Douglas and Grace Tolson Carroll was born on March 23, 1936 in St. James, Maryland. He moved to his mansion in Heaven on Wednesday, March 31, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He attended St. Peter Claver Elementary School in Ridge, Maryland. He was employed at Rosecroft Development Corporation as a Landscaper for 60 years.

Paul enjoyed fixing lawnmowers, fishing, going to parties and hanging out with the Hollywood crew.

He leaves to cherish his loving sister, Sarah Chase and brother, Francis (Annie) Carroll of Lexington Park, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He also leaves behind his good friend, Anthony Paupaw and his niece, Barbara Chase who took care of him until the end-God Bless.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by four brothers, Thomas, Tolbert, James, Charles and Augustus Carroll; three sisters, Virginia Porter, Helen Robinson and Lucy Dudley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, 636 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.