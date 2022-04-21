Four Injured and One Killed After Large Tree Falls on Residence in Annapolis

On Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Anne Arundel, Annapolis, and Fort Meade responded to 891 Holly Drive W, in Annapolis for the reported structure collapse with multiple subjects trapped.

Firefighters responded to a report of a tree that had fallen into a home with occupants trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large oak tree had fallen into the two-story house, causing extensive structural damage, especially in the area of a second-floor bedroom.

Five occupants were reported to have been in the home at the time of the incident. Two adult occupants were able to self-rescue prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The other three occupants were trapped in an upstairs bedroom that had sustained significant structural damage. Two of the trapped occupants were rescued by fire department personnel, including a juvenile and an adult female in her 40s.

The juvenile was treated by medics on the scene and released, the 45-year-old female was transported to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The third occupant trapped was a male in his 40s who was pronounced deceased on the scene. Three others were treated and released by medics on-scene, including one juvenile patient.

Special Operations Collapse Rescue Team members responded and stabilized the area.

47 firefighters responded and extricated all three victims in approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

