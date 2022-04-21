Patrol Officer Recovers Loaded Stolen Firearm During Traffic Safety Assignment in Waldorf

April 21, 2022

Myles George McCray, 20, of Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:56 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Poston Drive at Piney Church Road in Waldorf, after observing a traffic violation – the officer was working a traffic assignment funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office grant focused on speed, moving violations, and distracted driving.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

Further investigation revealed suspected marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Charles County.

The driver, Myles George McCray, 20, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges.

On April 20, a judge released McCray from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer V. Karopchinsky is continuing the investigation.

