One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Fence in Hughesville

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 14298 Oaks Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a single vehicle struck a fence with the female operator being impaled by the fence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a fence, firefighters confirmed the single occupant was trapped in the vehicle and impaled by the fence through her arm. Crews requested a helicopter to respond.

Firefighters extricated the 36-year-old female victim in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.