Charles County Detectives Arrest Wanted Waldorf Man in Oklahoma for Rape, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

April 22, 2022

James Alonzo Young, 29, of Waldorf

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Western District of Oklahoma, arrested James Alonzo Young, 29, of Waldorf, in connection with sexually assaulting a teenaged acquaintance.

The sexual assaults occurred over a period of time and were reported last month. Through investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained. Young was subsequently located in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He is currently being detained in the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Charles County. He will be charged with rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.

PFC Rickard of the CCSO Warrant Unit assisted with the arrest. Det. McMullen is investigating the assaults.

