Charles County Detectives Arrest 17-Year-Old for Attempted Murder After Shooting in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the area of Lambeth Hill Drive and Wakefield Circle.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on April 20. In the shooting case, an off-duty officer was in the area of Wakefield Circle in Waldorf when he heard multiple gunshots and observed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop on Western Parkway. There, officers learned the occupants had been shot at on Lambeth Hill Drive and one occupant had been struck; he was flown to a hospital where he was treated and released.

After pursuing leads, investigators were able to identify the suspect.

They obtained a search warrant and recovered a “ghost gun” –meaning a gun that does not have a serial number –at his residence.

The teen was charged as an adult with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a judge ordered the suspect to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Det. Johnson is investigating.