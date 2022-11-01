17-Year-Old Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Shooting Teen, Assaulting Victims During Drug Deal

UPDATE 10/31/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person.

Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

On March 23, 2022, officers responded to Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering with a gunshot wound to his left wrist and a contusion on his head. They also located his brother, who had a contusion on his head also.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the victims set up a meeting with a co-defendant of Brown to purchase marijuana. Three co-defendants, as well as Brown, then arrived to meet the victims. The victims reported to the officers that during the sale, Brown and his co-defendants attempted to rob them.

Surveillance video of the incident showed that a fight ensued between the victims, Brown, and two of his co-defendants. During the fight, Brown pistol-whipped both victims. He also pointed a gun at one of the victims and fired one shot, striking him. The other victim attempted to run away. While the victim was attempting to flee, Brown shot twice toward him. Brown and his co-defendants then fled the area.

Further surveillance footage showed that Brown was an occupant of the vehicle that fled the area and his clothing matched that of the suspect who had the gun.

Brown was apprehended on April 21, 2022 and was found in possession of a firearm that matched the firearm used during the incident



On March 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., officers responded to Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two juveniles with injuries. One victim had a gunshot wound to his arm; an officer was able to apply a tourniquet until EMS arrived. Both victims had been struck with the pistol and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim with the gunshot wound was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify three suspects.

On April 21, investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from Patrol, the Narcotics Enforcement Section, and Judicial Services served multiple search warrants at various locations.

The suspects were also located. Jalen Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf, and two 16-year-old males were arrested.

During the arrest, one of the 16-year-old males was in possession of a fully-loaded “ghost gun” – a gun that does not have a serial number – which had an extended magazine.

All three suspects were charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and other related charges.

The 16-year-old suspects were charged as adults. All three suspects are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Johnson is investigating.

