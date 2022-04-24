Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park Receives Generous Donation from Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry was honored to give back to the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park!

Representing this wonderful organization were Lawrence Abell, President of the Board, and Dr. Karla Kornegay, a retired Air Force veteran and Charles County community advocate who collaborates with Board Members to provide assistance to veterans.

Sheriff Berry noted the service of military members is “much like police work in that those who serve choose to do so to contribute to our communities and help keep them safe locally, nationally, and worldwide.” Further, the CCSO employs many military veterans and others who are still active.

Mr. Abell and Dr. Kornegay expressed their appreciation for the donation and said it is always important to ensure the needs of our veterans are met. We thank Mr. Abell and Dr. Kornegay for their dedication and service to our local veterans.

The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Inc., in Charles County, Maryland, is a non-profit approved corporation managed by a committee of veteran volunteers, consisting of men & women who served in all branches of the service. The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park exists to recognize & honor all U.S. Military Veterans of all national wars.

