Calvert County Farmers Markets are Back with Local Food and Products

Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses and watermen.

Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a bounty of other spring offerings with more to come as the weather continues to heat up.

Markets will be held on the following schedule:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot (130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 26-Nov. 22

Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3:30-6:30 p.m., May 12-Sept. 2

Saturdays in Lusby at the Sneade's Ace Home Center parking lot (11861 HG Trueman Road) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 14-Sept. 24

Saturdays in North Beach at the North Beach Senior Center parking lot (9010 Chesapeake Ave.) 8 a.m. to noon, May 7-Oct. 22

For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and updates on local farmers markets, visit www.calvertag.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or via email at [email protected].

