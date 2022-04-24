Charles County Officers and Narcotics Enforcement Recover Suspected Fentanyl and Drug Manufacturing Paraphernalia

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a motel in the 11700 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf, for the report of a fraud case connected to a room that was being rented.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, officers found Jeffrey Jeziorowski, 40, of Waldorf, inside.

They also recovered 16 grams of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.

Jeziorowski was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

On April 22, a judge ordered Jeziorowski to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“Substances containing fentanyl are dangerous and can be deadly. Our officers and detectives continuously work to identify suspects involved in the distribution of these dangerous narcotics to help prevent families from having to face tragic losses,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Tipsters with information about suspects who manufacture or distribute narcotics illegally may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is available for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects.

PFC Elliott and Detective Forbes are continuing the investigation.

