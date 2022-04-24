Calvert County Department of Economic Development to Host 15th Annual Business Appreciation Week

Each year the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) dedicates a week to celebrating the contributions of local businesses. Calvert County’s 15th annual Business Appreciation Week, May 1-7, 2022, salutes the economic resiliency of the Calvert County business community.

During Business Appreciation Week, the Calvert County Department of Economic Development presents events focusing on the vital role local businesses play in our economy. The BOCC will attend business visits throughout Calvert County to meet with and support local business owners.

Join fellow business owners, resource partners, county staff and the BOCC for this week of special events, workshops and networking activities.

Schedule of Events: (Please note seating may be limited and advanced online registration may be required.)

How to Do Business with Local County Government 101

Who: Sponsored by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development

Sponsored by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development Where: Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick

Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick When: Monday, May 2 from 9-11 a.m.

If you are a business owner interested in obtaining contracts with local government entities, this is a must-attend workshop. Guest speakers from Calvert County Government, Calvert County Public Schools and Calvert County Public Schools Construction will discuss the process, provide tips and answer questions. Registration is free. To register, visit the Calvert Library event page.

Statewide Tourism & Hospitality Hiring Event

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Virtual via Zoom When: Wednesday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon

Job seekers interested in beginning a career in the tourism and hospitality industry are invited to participate in a virtual job fair. Find local job opportunities for restaurants, hotels, attractions, wedding venues, bed & breakfasts and more. Visit online to register and for further events details.

Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer

Where: Davis, Upton & Palumbo, LLC, 132 Main St. in Prince Frederick

Davis, Upton & Palumbo, LLC, 132 Main St. in Prince Frederick When: Thursday, May 5 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Network with other business owners in a casual atmosphere. This free event is open to Calvert County Chamber of Commerce members and business owners who are not members. For information, contact the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce at 410-535- 2577 or visit www.calvertchamber.org.