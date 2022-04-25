Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash in Seat Pleasant

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal crash on Friday in the city of Seat Pleasant.

The deceased driver is 20-year-old Giselle Hernandez of Capitol Heights. A passenger in her car also died. She is identified as 20-year-old Joy Nija Naomi Brown of Capitol Heights.

On April 22, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Central Avenue for a two-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez was attempting to make a left turn onto a service road from westbound Central Avenue. While making that turn, her car was struck by an SUV that was heading eastbound on Central Avenue. Hernandez and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene. The SUV’s driver suffered what appear to be minor injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal crashes that occur in the city of Seat Pleasant.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 22-0019335.