Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in La Plata That Killed Indian Head Man

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Road) in the area of Valley Road in La Plata.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation, and Trooper J. Engleman of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Robert James Toppi, (43 yoa) of Indian Head, MD was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area Valley Road. Mr. Toppi failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled off the roadway into a grassy field. While traveling across the field, the Harley Davidson struck a drainage ditch. Mr. Toppi was ejected from the motorcycle.

Mr. Toppi was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Driver error appears to be a factor in the collision. Mr. Toppi was also found to be wearing a non-DOT approved helmet at the time of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC R. Kreczmer of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Tpr. J. Engleman of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. (Case #22-MSP-015947).