Lusby Man Arrested After Stealing Over 400 Hundred Dollars Of Merchandise From Giant in Prince Frederick

On April 19, 2022, Deputy McCourt, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Giant Food store located at 655 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft that already occurred.

Investigation revealed Craig Michael Ringler, 40 of Lusby, was observed leaving the store with approximately $400 – $500 worth of stolen merchandise. Ringer was seen loading the stolen goods into his vehicle and then fled the area. Deputies located Ringler at his Lusby residence where he admitted to the theft.

Investigation revealed Ringler had an open warrant through Prince George’s County.

A search incident to arrest revealed a cut straw covered in a white powdery residue.

Ringler was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

