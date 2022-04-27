One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck and School Bus in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Chaptico Park located at 26600 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision involved a commercial vehicle and school bus.

Crews from Mechanicsville, Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to the scene and found School bus #551 (unoccupied by students) off the roadway and a dump truck off the roadway.

Witnesses reported the School Bus was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway when the dump truck left the travel lane and struck the bus.

The operator of the School bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the dump truck signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

