Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting in Lexington Park, Multiple Residences, One Vehicle and One Victim Struck by Gunfire

UPDATE 4/28/2022: On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 47400 block of Southampton Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking on Southampton Drive when a vehicle approached and fired numerous times at the victim, striking the victim once, two homes and a vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 1953 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



4/27/2022: On Wednesday April 27, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police responded to Southampton Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of a shooting.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings and evidence from the area. Shell casings were recovered from Three Notch Road at Southampton Drive to Bristol Avenue.

A second ambulance was requested to the scene for a 60 year-old female with glass in her leg. It is unknown if this victim was transported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

